YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Denise Arnold, 43, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hospice House, with her family by her side.

Dawn fought a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer for more than three years.

Dawn was born September 23, 1978, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Beatrice Cappitte Arnold and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1997 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked in accounting for Hills Department store for a short time.

Dawn was of the Catholic Faith, and she enjoyed caring for her family and her animals. She especially loved her side kick, Mimi, her beloved dog.

Dawn leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Beatrice Arnold of Youngstown and a brother, Eric Arnold of Youngstown.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She departed this earth to be with her family and animals.

Preceding her in death is her father, John Arnold and her grandma and grandpa, Cappitte and Grandma Arnold.

Per Dawn’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

Dawn’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Lease on Life in Dawn’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Dawn’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.