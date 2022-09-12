BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Kaster, 75, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with the love of his family by his side.

David was born April 9, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late David C. Kaster and Margaret Irene Webb Kaster and lived in the area all of his life. Dave was raised by his grandparents and truly adored his “Gram” the late Esther Kaster.

He was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

In his younger days, Dave worked at Pemberton Park Baseball Concessions and Tippecanoe Country Club, where he worked as a caddy. Dave then began his career in the steel mills and retired in 2001 from General Motors in Lordstown.

Mr. Kaster was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Church.

Dave loved Youngtown, sports, food, the Thanksgiving holiday and meeting his friends at Dunkin’ Donuts. Most importantly, Dave enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 40 years, Geri Terlecky Kaster, whom he married June 5, 1982; two brothers, Tom Kaster of San Francisco, California and John Kaster of Boardman; two sisters, Mary Ellen Dorbish of Boardman and Karen Kaster (Teresa) of Los Lunas, New Mexico; several nieces and nephews and his beloved pets, Ava, Sophie and Nina.

Dave will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Dennis Kaster and a sister, Margaret Kaster, preceded Dave in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

