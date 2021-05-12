David Vincent Hlinka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Vincent Hlinka, 62, lifelong resident of the city’s West Side, passed away at his parents’ home late Monday morning, May 10, 2021, with family and friends by his side following a 15-month battle with cancer.

David, who was affectionately known to many as “JR” and fondly to his mother as “Sweet Pea,” was born October 10, 1958, in Youngstown and was a son of Richard Hlinka Sr. and Mary Lou Hagerty Hlinka.

He was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School and of Choffin Career Center, where he learned his trade as a machinist.

Mr. Hlinka worked at his “second home,” Tri-R-Dies in Youngstown and Boardman for 43 years. He was very dedicated to his craft, and loved the people he worked with.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

He was also a member of many clubs and organizations, including the Petri Club and the Sigma Club.

Dave’s greatest love was the game of golf. He met several famous professional golfers on his many trips to Florida, and was very proud of his holes-in-one. He also enjoyed bowling, once rolling a perfect 300 game, and he liked playing darts and cheering for the Indianapolis Colts.

He will always be remembered as a loving son who called his mother every day during his lunch hour and also on his way home from work just to check up on her and to find out what “dad” was doing. Although Dave did not have children of his own, he genuinely loved his nieces and nephews and his great-niece and great-nephew and his life was truly wrapped around them.

Dave leaves his parents, Richard and Mary Lou of Youngstown; a brother, Richard Jr. (Anna) Hlinka of Canfield; two sisters, Debbie (Andy) Pasquale of Youngstown, with whom he made his home for 30 years and Michelle (Bob) Risbeck of Salem; nieces and nephews, Jim Hlinka Jr., Christopher Hlinka, Richard Hlinka (Chasity), Michael Risbeck (Adrea), Kaitlyn Strines (Tyler) and Marisa Pasquale (Dylan); a great-niece, Madilyn Grace; a great-nephew, Mason James; a sister-in-law, Marlene Hlinka of Youngstown; many extended family members and many, many friends.

A brother, James R. Hlinka; his grandparents, Vincent and Mary Hlinka, and Harold and Araghta Hagerty and many aunts and uncles, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian

Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church on North Lakeview Avenue in Youngstown.

Please observe all current health guidelines when visiting with the family or attending the services or Mass.

To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Dave and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Dave’s family extends a sincere thank you to Jim, Bobby, and Sherri Christofil, Jeff and Sharon Heaver, Bob Chismar, Mike Drummond, Pete Colettis (who was like a brother to him), Michelle Colettis, and to his Tri-R-Dies family for all the kindness, help, and support given during Dave’s illness. His family also thanks Dr. Joseph Zeno and his staff, and the team from Hospice of the Valley. Additionally, special thanks to Joyce for the “good” shaves, and to Rosie Lapushansky for all of the delicious pizzas. “We love you all!!”

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dave’s family to help with final expenses.