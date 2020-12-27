David T. Penezich, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David T. Penezich, Sr., 78, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully Christmas morning, Friday, December 25, 2020 at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

David was born Jan. 14, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Anna Stanko Penezich and was a lifelong area resident.



He attended Chaney High School and worked as a mechanic throughout the area for many years. David then graduated with an associate’s degree from Kent State University, where he earned a teaching certificate.



Mr. Penezich taught diesel mechanics at Choffin Career & Technical Center until 1985, when he left teaching to open his own truck repair shop, DTP Enterprises, located on Andrews Avenue in Youngstown. David retired in 2012 when he turned his business over to his son and daughter-in-law.



Dave was an active member of the Jewish Community Center. He greatly enjoyed swimming, taking long walks, and stock car racing. In his younger days, Dave was a stock car driver, and he was a member of Twin State Auto Racing Club.



He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.



His wife of 52 years, Nancy Davenport Penezich, whom he married March 11, 1967, passed away April 8, 2019.



David leaves to cherish his memory three children, Jean Ellen Evans of Youngstown, Nancy (Tim) Caroline of Mineral Ridge and David T., Jr., (Shirley) Penezich of Salem; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many extended family members.



Besides his wife, a son, Kenneth Randall McIntire; a son-in-law, Richard Evans and a brother, Frank Penezich, preceded David in death.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

If paying respects to the family, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep David and his family in your prayers.

To send flowers to David’s family, please visit our floral store.