David R. Sowa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Sowa, 56, of the city’s Cornersburg area, passed away early Friday morning, December 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

David was born on the Fourth of July, 1964, in Chicago and was a son of the late Robert and Nadia Kovalchuk Sowa.

David came to this area with his family as a child and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked for Postal Mail Sort in Youngstown for over 15 years and he was an active member of Nativity of Christ Orthodox Church for many years. He was currently a member of St. Mark Orthodox Church in Liberty.

Mr. Sowa loved to fish and he loved Youngstown Phantom hockey games, Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball games and attending monster truck rallies with his two girls.

David leaves his daughter, Nadia Sowa; his wife, Christine Sowa and his stepdaughter, Rachel Saccomen.

There are no calling hours, and private services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Private committal services will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.