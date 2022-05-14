YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Turney, 64, passed away Tuesday morning, May 4, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown, following a lengthy illness.

David was born November 21, 1957, in Dover, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph Lawrence and Elizabeth Catherine Weber Turney. He was raised in New Philadelphia and moved to the Youngstown area in the 1980’s.

He worked for many years for National Fire Repair and also worked as a groundskeeper at Youngstown Country Club and Henry Stambaugh Golf Course.

Dave was of the Catholic faith.

In his younger years, David enjoyed fishing.

David is survived by his girlfriend of 21 years, Sandra Habermehl; a son, Michael David Turney and a sister, Maureen Turney.

At this time, no public calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

