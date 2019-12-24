David Lee Rohrbaugh, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Rohrbaugh, Sr., 79, of the city’s west side, passed away Sunday evening, December 22, 2019, at Washington Square in Warren.

David was born October 2, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Eldon Rohrbaugh and Anna Demechko Rohrbaugh and lived his life in this area.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 – 1961 and was self-employed as a used-car dealer.

Mr. Rohrbaugh leaves his wife, Patricia Lampe Rohrbaugh; his son, David Lee Rohrbaugh, Jr. (Christina L. Ciarniello) of Youngstown and a sister, Margaret Fetty.

Two brothers, James and Jack Rohrbaugh, are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral service with military honors that will take place on Friday, December 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Austintown, where mourners may gather beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.