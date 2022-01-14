GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee “Dave” Goist, 81, died peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Youngstown.



Dave was born on January 5, 1941 to Howard and Lucille Goist.

A lifelong resident of Liberty township, he graduated from Liberty High School.

He served in the U.S. Army Engineering Company for six years.

Dave worked as a machinist for American Welding Manufacturing in Warren, Ohio and retired after 30 years of employment.



On June 24, 1967, Dave married his love and life partner, Mary Lou Cecko and they both happily celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this past summer.



Dave was a quiet and gentle man but was always ready to cheer on his favorite football teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He had a talent for building and repair work and enjoyed utilizing these skills to help family and friends. Dave belonged to The Lake Milton Boat Club for 38 years and enjoyed boating and skiing. He was also a member of the Croatian Club and enjoyed playing cards and visiting wineries with friends.

Dave was a parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard, Ohio for 46 years.



Dave’s greatest joy, however, was his family and he especially adored his grandchildren who fondly called him Papa. Each of his grandchildren held a special place just for them in Papa’s heart.



He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Mary Lou Goist; daughter, Dana (Nathan) Keisler; son, David (Lindy) Goist; five grandchildren, Althea Williams, Ellawyn and Noah Keisler, David and Laynie Goist; sister, Nancy Pauley; in-laws, Judy and Carl Port, Pat and Paul Reesch and Gayle Goist, along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends who spent happy times with him at the boat club.



In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Dale Goist; grandson, Joseph Goist and brothers-in-law, Jim Pauley and James Cecko.



Honoring Dave’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private family viewing followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.