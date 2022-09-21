GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger.

David was born May 10, 1970, in Youngstown, and was a 1988 graduate of Liberty High School where he was a member of the football team.

He worked as a carpenter for many years and was a member of the Carpenters Local 171.

Dave was also a member of the Army-Navy Club of Youngstown.

Dave was an avid sports fan and attended many games with his friends and cousins. He faithfully followed The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Tribe and the Cleveland Browns. Dave also enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool and playing bocce.

One of Dave’s passions was cooking and he was best known for his wedding soup, stuffed hot peppers and smoking meats on the spit. Most of all, Dave enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends and they will cherish his memory for many years to come.

Dave is survived by his mother, Gail Reddinger; his father, Richard H. Reddinger; several aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, Joshua Cruz, Amanda Cruz, Joey Cruz, Ally Cruz, Michael Reddinger, Jacob Reddinger, Emily Smerchansky, Jonathan Smerchansky and Aubree Reddinger and many extended family members and many faithful friends.

Dave had a loving, generous, gregarious and playful spirit and was a great friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222, S. State Street, Girard, where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Dave’s family suggests a charitable act of kindness be done in Dave’s memory.

Many have asked how it is possible to have so many great friends surrounding the family through this difficult time. It has been stated that was because of Dave, and him being a great friend to many throughout the years. They will cherish his antics, and the fun times and his memory will live on.

