David James Cavender, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David James Cavender, 63, passed away July 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

David was born April 2, 1956, in Key West, Florida, where his father was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

He was a son of James O. and Lois Miller Cavender and moved to Zanesville with his family when he was young. In 1966, he and his family moved to Austintown, where David graduated from Fitch High School.

David lived much of his adult years in California. He and his family had a home in the high desert mountains at Campo, east of San Diego, and it was a place they all loved.

He was a member of Campo Baptist Church.

David leaves his mother, Lois, of Austintown; his daughter, Tania Jazmine Cavender of Youngstown; a son, Efren Cavender of Alpine, Calif.; a grandson, Ryder Stokes of Youngstown; a brother, Richard Larry Cavender of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

His father, James; a son, Roberto Cavender and a sister, Linda Cavender, are deceased.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.