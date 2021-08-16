David Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a long and bravely-fought battle with leukemia, Dave Jackson, 68, passed away Saturday evening, August 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Dave was born March 29, 1953, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Catherine Uhrin Jackson and Frank S. Jackson.

Dave and his family moved to Champion when he was a small boy and he attended Champion schools. He was devoted to the game of baseball throughout grade school and high school. He moved to Youngstown to attend Youngstown State University and remained in the Youngstown area throughout his adult life.

Dave’s professional life was devoted to serving people with developmental disabilities. He began his career at Gateways to Better Living, where he worked for 12 years, first as a Group Home Manager and later in Administration. His career then took him to Human Services Center in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, where he served as a Supports Coordinator Supervisor. In 2012, Dave formed his own agency in Pennsylvania, Family First Supports & Consulting, LLC. His mission was to link those with developmental disabilities to the resources and services necessary to live a fulfilling life. On the road he traveled throughout his career he had many enriching experiences and formed many relationships with colleagues and families that he valued deeply.

His love of sports, American Civil War history and family were what connected him to many on a more personal level. Dave was a die-hard fan of all things Pittsburgh. The Pirates and Steelers were his favorite teams and Roberto Clemente held a special place in his heart because of the many humanitarian causes he stood for and ultimately gave his life for.

Dave was a student of American history and many of his favorite vacations were spent visiting battlefields and museums. In fact, only one man stood above Clemente when it came to Dave’s admiration and that was Abraham Lincoln. He especially loved the history and philosophy of Lincoln and he strived to live his life by Lincoln’s advice, “Whatever you are, be a good one.” Throughout his life he emulated Lincoln’s words by being a good one; a good husband and father, a good friend to many and a good representative for those he served in his career. By the end of his too-short life, he was better than a “good one” to so many people. To his son, Aaron, he was a constant companion, a steady hand and the best one. He was his best friend.

Dave is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sherron Dodds Jackson; his son, Aaron; his stepdaughter, Ashley (Lori) Veisz; his sister, Sheila Jackson Williams; a sister-in-law, Robin Gabriel of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, Richard Dodds of Columbus and his faithful dog, Abby.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Don Gabriel; brother-in-law, Donald Williams; stepdaughter, Taylor Veisz and his father-in-law, Richard Dodds

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hollow, a charitable organization very dear to Dave & Sherron that provides lodging, meals, transportation assistance and emotional support at no cost to cancer patients and their loved ones. Donations may be sent to Hope Hollow, P.O. Box 141423, Columbus, OH 43214; or through http://www.hopehollow.com/donate. Alternatively, donations may be made to Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, which provides advocacy, education, and opportunity for people with Down syndrome, their families and communities in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.