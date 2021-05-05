David J. “Dave” Crincic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. “Dave” Crincic, 65, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday evening, May 3, 2021, at his home.



Dave was born May 12, 1955, in Youngstown, and was a son of Joseph and Helen Petro Crincic.

He grew up in Austintown, was a 1973 graduate of Fitch High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Crincic worked for Indelex / Easco Aluminum in Girard and then for Extrudex Aluminum in North Jackson, and retired in 2018

He was a citizens band and ham radio enthusiast. His CB radio call sign was “Old Dirt” and he operated his ham radio under the call sign KB8JHB. Dave enjoyed garage sales, flea markets, swap meets and car shows and he enjoyed restoring his Chevy Stepside pickup truck.



Family was very important to Dave and he loved spending time with them. He especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him, “Bubbles.”



He was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Youngstown.



Dave leaves his beloved wife, Janice L. Kinnick Crincic, whom he married May 1, 1976, and with whom he just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary; two sons, Ryan E, Crincic of Youngstown and David Scott (Jennifer Gabet) Crincic of Sheffield Lake; two daughters, Rebecca A. (Christopher) Andes of Austintown and Sabrina L. (Anthony) Padula of Austintown; his father, Joseph of Austintown; four grandchildren, Parker, Paige, Lucas, and Kaelyn; his sister, Mary Helen (Dennis) Voytko of Poland; and many nieces and nephews.



His mother, Helen, passed away five years ago.



Family and friends may call from noon to 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Please observe all health guidelines when visiting with the family or attending the services. To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Dave and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Committal will follow the funeral home services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made to Dave’s family to help with final expenses.

