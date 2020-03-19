Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There are currently 215 active closings. Click for more details.

David Horvath, Youngstown, Ohio

Kinnick Funeral Home

March 6, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Horvath, 68, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Canfield Place in Youngstown following an extended illness.

David was born February 13, 1952, in Youngstown, was a graduate of Chaney High School and a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Dave leaves a brother, John and several extended family members.

His parents are deceased.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Horvath, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com