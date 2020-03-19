David Horvath, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Horvath, 68, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Canfield Place in Youngstown following an extended illness.

David was born February 13, 1952, in Youngstown, was a graduate of Chaney High School and a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Dave leaves a brother, John and several extended family members.

His parents are deceased.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

