AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Franklin Hover, 75, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 after courageously battling several long-term illnesses.



David was born December 29, 1945, in Youngstown, the youngest of eleven children born to George and Florence Nolder Hover and was a lifelong area resident.



He was a 1964 graduate of North High School and worked for thirty years as an electrician, retiring from U.S. Steel in McDonald.



He married Donna Jean Carothers on February 23, 1966. They spent 55 years together, enjoying each other in the good times, and supporting each other through many challenges. They raised three children in the area and most recently and unselfishly accepted guardianship of a grandchild. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather in addition to being a loyal friend to many.



Dave was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians and couldn’t get enough of western movies. He loved old cars and owned many throughout the years. David was also a regular at the local flea markets and was forever in search of a great deal.



Known as “Papa Dave”, he was adored by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so many others who enjoyed his giant heart and ever-present, youthful sense of humor.



David proudly embraced his Christian faith and found increasing comfort in it in his later years. He was a member of the former Mahoning United Methodist Church for forty years, and most recently attended Emmanuel Community Church in Canfield. He loved his church families.



David leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Donna; two children David Jr. and Diana (Jon), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, a son Darin, daughters-in-law Pamela and Heidi and 10 siblings preceded David in death.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service which will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Community Church 6512 Kirk Rd., Canfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund established for David’s dependent grandchild, Starlin Hover, at UGIFT529.com by entering code T2M-P63 or to David’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.