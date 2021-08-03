David D. Isabella, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David D. Isabella, 56, passed away Saturday evening, July 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following an unexpected illness.

David was born April 12, 1965, in Alliance, a son of Robert Isabella and Rosina Grove Isabella and he lived much of his life in this area.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1983 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Army. Dave proudly served for 11 years in the military and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged on June 11, 1994.

Mr. Isabella worked for Mercury Plastics.

A very creative man, Dave loved to draw, was an artist and painter, and he built many intricate models. He loved to cook, enjoyed fishing, was a huge movie and gaming buff and he loved his family and friends dearly. He was a kind and loving man with a huge heart who would do anything to help someone in need, and he lived his life to the fullest, overcoming many obstacles during his journey.

David leaves two children, Natascha Wehmann and Timothy (Janina Lange) Isabella, both of Bremen, Germany; his parents, Robert and Rosina of Youngstown; two siblings, Dianna Isabella of Austintown and Brian Isabella of New Orleans and three nephews, Brandon Sedmak, Jordon Evans and Aaron Ailiff. David also leaves his ex-wife, Birgit Isabella-Bachmann, also of Germany, whom he was very close with and still loved dearly.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Hunt officiating.

To send flowers to David’s family, please visit our floral store.