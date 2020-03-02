David Charles Miller, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Miller, Jr., 38, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after becoming ill at home.

David was born August 12, 1981, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

He enjoyed playing basketball and football but most of all David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kaylee Miller of Pennsylvania; his parents, David Miller, Sr. and Kimberly Miller of Cortland; a sister, Tonya Miller of Girard; two stepsisters, Candace (Tony) Estes of Girard and Alaina Infante of Youngstown; many extended family members and many friends.

Dave will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Due to Dave’s sudden and tragic passing, his family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.