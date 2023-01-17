YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dubos, 69, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at his home.

David was born May 8, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Louise Bezzarro Dubos and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Sts. Cyril and Methodius grade school and was a 1973 graduate of East High School.

Dave worked for 30 years at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown and retired in 2022.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, visiting flea markets, Friday night fish dinners and spending time with family and friends.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Joseph A. (Mary Ann) Dubos of Youngstown, and Mark A. (Darlene) Dubos of Derry, New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Dave will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A sister, Stephanie Pieton preceded Dave in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at Noon.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

