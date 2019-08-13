Dave Reese, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA – Dave Reese, 50, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic following a lengthy illness.

Dave was born April 12, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of the late Elton “Sonny” and Donna Huish Reese, and was a lifelong area resident.

He leaves to cherish his memory three brothers, Ron Martin of McDonald, Steve Reese of Girard and Tim Reese of Girard; a sister, Wanda (Russ) Johnson of Girard and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides his parents, a brother, Carl F. Reese preceded Dave in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Dave’s life from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

In lieu of flowers, Dave’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.