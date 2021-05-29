Darlene Lynn Alexander, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Lynn Alexander, 67, passed into eternal life early Monday morning, May 24, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.



Darlene was born October 30, 1953 in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Carl M. Alexander and Blanche Anderson Alexander.



She was a 1971 graduate of East High School and later graduated in 1997 from Youngstown State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

Darlene’s greatest joys were her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She also loved spending summers relaxing by the pool.



She was an integral part of the weekly meetings she attended at Friday Big Book and Sunday 12 and 12. With 13 years of sobriety behind her and the goal of helping others, she always preached about the mercies of her higher power.



Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Christine L Pietrantoni of Rochester, New York and Carla (Mike) Saggese of Sylvania; four grandchildren, Nicolas, Domenica, Mateo and Mikey; siblings, Diane Alexander of Mesa, Arizona and Carl (Debbie) Alexander of Austintown and her beloved great-nephew, Joey Conti of Austintown.



A sister, Virginia Kicula, passed away in 2007.



Family and friends may gather and pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Hunt officiating.

Please be mindful of any current health protocols and guidelines when paying respects to the family or attending the service.



Interment will follow the funeral service and will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

