Darlene L. Burman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene L. Burman, 68, passed away suddenly Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020, at her home.

Darlene was born April 25, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Betty Whistler Papke and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her daughters.

Darlene was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown.

She was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed music and playing games. Most of all, Darlene enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Hiedi Burman (life partner, Colleen Corcoran) of Austintown; her former husband, Carl L. Burman of Austintown; many extended family members and many friends.

Besides her parents; a daughter, Heather Burman and a brother, Ron L. Papke, preceded Darlene in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no services or calling hours at this time. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.