AUSTINTOWN- Darlene A. Piesto, 68, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home.

Darlene was born July 12, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Phillip Piesto and Genevieve Shott Kruger Piesto and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Leonard Kirtz School and Workshop and also did piece work. She lived in assisted living through Gateways, RAE-ARC and TLM Agency.

Darlene grew up on Oregon Avenue with many relatives of the Piesto family. She enjoyed playing bingo with her mom, coloring, shopping, stuffed animals, hot showers and most of all, food.

She was a “kid at heart” and a cheerful, happy and outgoing person. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as truly “one of a kind”.

She leaves to cherish her memory a nephew, Robert (Susan) Carfolo; four nieces, Debby Heffron, Karen Pekella, Janice (Ed) Connor and Sue Carfolo; all the members of the Piesto family; many great nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins and extended family members, including Christine(Mike) Kuhn, with whom she made her home.

Three sisters, Betty Jean Kruger, Margaret Carfolo and Florence Pavlisen and a brother, Ernest Kruger, preceded Darlene in death.

Family and friends may pay respects on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you simply perform an act of kindness or a good deed for someone you meet along life’s pathway.