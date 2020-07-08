Darla J. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla J. Adams, 70, passed away Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Darla was born August 13, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Albert and Florence Cosey and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked as a nurse’s aide all of her life at many nursing homes throughout the Mahoning Valley.

Darla leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Erica Adams of Youngstown; her son, Charles “Teddy” (Lori) Adams of Austintown; several grandchildren; her former husband, Charles Edward Adams, Sr. of Youngstown; many brothers and sisters; many extended family members and many friends.

Darla will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Darla’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

