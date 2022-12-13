MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla A. Martin, 81, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with her family by her side.

Darla was born February 25, 1941, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jesse Maybee and Myrtle Sprow Maybee, and came to the Smokey Hollow area of Youngstown as a teenager.

She was a 1959 graduate of The Rayen School and attended ITT Business Institute.

Darla worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Sharon Steel, where she was the first woman hired for plant security, Austintown Court and was also a Corrections officer for London State Penitentiary in Columbus.

In the 1960’s, she owned and operated Dee’s Lounge on Wilson Avenue.

Darla was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed horseback riding and was a member of the Canfield Democratic Women’s Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 in Austintown. Darla also enjoyed politics and was a poll worker and served as precinct committee woman.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Kim (Steve) Blasko of Austintown; two granddaughters, Shenee Mantz and Kendra Mantz; four great-grandchildren, J.T. Ward, Jaxson Mantz, Riley Phillabaun and Nolan Phillabaun; two sisters, Marilyn Barker of Ducala, Georgia, and Betty Lloyd of Boca Raton, Florida; two brothers, Elton (Nancy) Maybee of Niles and Rick (Polly) Maybee of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Darla will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, Jesse Maybee, and Myrtle Maybee, two brothers, George Maybee and Jesse Maybee, and her step-mother, Rita Maybee, preceded Darla in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Darla’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge for the kindness shown and care given to Darla throughout her time there.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.