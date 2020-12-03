Daphene Edna Gent, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daphene Edna Gent, 99, formerly of Beechwood Drive in Youngstown, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020 at Briarfield Manor after a long and fulfilling life.

Daphene was born February 25, 1921 in Addison, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Guy M. and Gladys Stule Wright and lived most of her life in the Youngstown area.

She was a 1939 graduate of South High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family.

Mrs. Gent enjoyed cooking, playing cards with her friends and spending time with her family and friends during summers at Lake Erie

She leaves her son, Thomas Gent of Austintown and a granddaughter, Zara Stockbridge of Florida.



Her husband, Norman R. Gent, whom she married June 19, 1941, passed away in 1980. Besides her husband, a brother, Guy “Dick” Wright, is deceased.

There are no calling hours and private graveside services will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

