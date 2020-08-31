Daniel R. Jacobson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel R. “Danny” Jacobson, 64, passed away early Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Boardman, following a brief illness.

Danny was born January 29, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of the late Elmer R. “Dick” Jacobson and Patricia Jean Doran Jacobson and he lived most his life in Austintown and Canfield.

He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a truck driver for various trucking companies.

Danny was a member of FOE Aerie No. 3298 in Austintown.

He enjoyed cars, motorcycles and football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he loved his dog, Capri.

Danny leaves his sister, Shellie Pew, with whom he made his home; four brothers, Mark (Delores) Jacobson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Terry (Debbie) Jacobson of Canfield, David (Jodie) Jacobson of Novelty and Brian (Klare) Jacobson of Salem; eight nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews and many extended family members.

Friends may visit the family and pay respects from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Danny and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

A private memorial service for the immediate family only will follow the visitation and will take place at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

