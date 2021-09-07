Daniel P. Piergiovanni, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel P. Piergiovanni, 72, passed away Sunday evening, September 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness.



Daniel, who was affectionately known to many as “Wolf,” was born April 25, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late Daniel and Dora Pezzeli Piergiovanni and was a lifelong area resident.



He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.



Wolf worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and most recently worked for various car dealerships throughout the area, retiring only after he became ill.



Wolf loved riding motorcycles, and was a member of the Rolling Thunder and Paladin Knights motorcycle clubs. He also enjoyed old cars and visiting car shows.



Mr. Piergiovanni was of the Catholic faith.



Dan leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, Dene` Scacchetti, with whom he made his home; a stepdaughter, Victoria (Kevin) Dennis of Boardman; a stepson, Jeff (Kari) Scacchetti of North Jackson; five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly Kaylee and Jason Dennis, Leah, and Olivia and Jeffrey Scacchetti; two nephews, Jerry (Linda) Piergiovanni of Columbus and Dale (Jeri) Piergiovanni of Port St. Joe, Florida; his lifetime best friend of 50 years, Ron Klazon of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members, many in West Virginia.



He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Five brothers, Clement, John, Augie, Henry, and Pete Piergiovanni and a sister, Elsie Saleh, preceded Dan in death.



There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of Wolf’s life will take place at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



