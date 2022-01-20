GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Johntony, 63, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel, who was affectionately known as Danny, was born September 18, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of Baldwino Johntony and Amelda Jean Gargano and was a lifelong area resident.

Danny was a 1976 graduate of Girard High School, and worked various jobs until making his home at Nickles Bakery in Girard, from where he retired after 30 years as their head mechanic.

Working on cars was a passion for Danny, often working many long hours at home after working a full time job. If a family member or friend needed anything, especially help with their car, he would drop everything to help. He enjoyed playing pool and played in a league with some of his best friends from childhood. Danny also enjoyed Gardening, and he learned most of his skills from his uncles, Nick Johntony and Chump Martucci. He took great pride in growing fruits and vegetables for his family and friends.

Danny’s true love was his family. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren on fishing trips but most of all, Danny enjoyed being at home with his family. His favorite days were Sundays, when everyone would get together for pasta dinner and to cheer on Danny’s favorite team, the Cleveland Browns.

A father figure and friend to all, Danny was affectionately known as “Pops” to all of his children’s friends. He always referred to himself as “the richest man in the world” because of the love he received from his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 43 years, Phyllis Marie Martucci Johntony, whom he married February 17, 1979; his eldest son, Michael of Youngstown; his daughter, Audrey (fiancee Mitch Callahan) of Youngstow; and his two youngest sons, Samuel of Youngstown and Daniel of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Raven, Mason, Ava, Hayden, Jemma, twins Oliver and Logan; three great grandchildren Trinity, Everly and Remi; his mother Amelda Jean (Mark “Mr.G”) Gargano of Warren; his sister Debrah Hoffman of Stow, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members that meant the world to him.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Baldwino Johntony, his brother Dino Johntony, and his grandparents.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing a mask or face covering and observing social distancing guidelines.

