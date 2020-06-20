Daniel J. Lileas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Lileas, 62, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Daniel was born December 1, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of the late Henry R., Sr. and Mary Graziane Lileas.

He lived in Girard for most of his younger life, then moved to Niles and Warren in later years.

Danny was a graduate of Fairhaven School.

He enjoyed taking car rides and visiting McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts. He liked watching old television shows and movies and he participated in the Special Olympics. One of Dan’s most important parts of his life was family, just as he was important to all of them.

Daniel was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He leaves to cherish his memory, five siblings, Bill (Mary) Lileas of Girard, Tom (Diane) Lileas of Tipp City, Mike (Monica) Lileas of Canfield, Barb Morley of Girard and Mary (Mark) McGivern of Boardman; 15 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and great-nephews; his very special friend and caregiver, Marcus Baldwin. He also leaves his roommates, Donald and Ronald.

Besides his parents, a brother, Hank Lileas; a sister, Pat Leedy; a niece, Beth Snyder; a brother-in-law, Joe Morley, preceded Danny in death.

Family and friends may gather from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at St. Rose Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard, OH 44420 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the current virus pandemic, everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines and take health precautions while visiting the family and gathering in the church.

Interment will follow the mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Danny will be laid to rest next to his parents.

Danny’s family would like to thank the staff of Hospice House, Consumer Support Services, and LEEDA, N.E. for the kindness shown and care given to him throughout his life. Danny’s family also extends a very special thanks to Marcus, who spent many years with Dan and shared countless moments with him, and who will always have a special place in Dan’s family.

In lieu of flowers, Dan’s family requests donations be made to the Special Olympics in Danny’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.