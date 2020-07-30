Dallas J. DePillo, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas J. DePillo, 59, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Dallas was born March 2, 1961, in Girard, the son of Gene and Angie Ragozzine DePillo and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1979 graduate of Girard High School and worked for Patriot Home Health Care for many years.

Dallas enjoyed fishing, cooking, riding his motorcycle and listening to music. He was a member of the IFH in Girard and enjoyed spending time with his friends there. Most of all, Dallas enjoyed spending time with his wife.

Mr. DePillo leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cheri Baker DePillo whom he married July 16, 1985; His mother Angie Ragozzine of Girard; many extended family members and many friends.

Due to the current virus pandemic, private services only were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

