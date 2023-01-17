AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, January 15, 2023, at Hospice House.

Dale, who was affectionately known as Pops, was born August 6, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Peck and Elizabeth Huff.

Dale spent his early years in the Marine Corps and his later years as a carpenter. He owned his own flooring business and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 373.

He was the happiest when he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren, as they were his pride and joy.

Dale was a die hard fan of the Cleveland Browns. He loved fishing, driving his red Corvette and riding motorcycles. He was also an avid coin collector and enjoyed the many years he spent living in Florida.

A kind and generous man, Dale was passionate about donating to several different charities. His particular favorites included, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Make A Wish Foundation. Dale will always be remembered for his kindness and his giving heart.

Dale leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Richard Peck of Canton, Gary (Kelly) Peck of Austintown and Dale Peck, Jr., of Austintown; his daughter, Michelle (Kevin) Brocious of Austintown; six beloved grandchildren, Nichole (Giovanni) Farmer, Ashley (Adam) Craddick, Kayla (Phillip) Purdy, JoLynn (Justin) McGeehan, Gary Peck and Sammantha (Dr. Brian) Trapani, and six great-grandchildren, whom he treasured beyond measure, RJ, Zander, Kenleigh, Dean, Elizabeth and Vincent.

Dale will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lake Park Cemetery Chapel, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Dale’s family would like to extended a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice House for their exceptional compassion and care given to Dale and his family.

To those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests donations to Hospice House in Dale’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

