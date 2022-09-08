CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale James Rair, 90, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, at Windsor House in Canfield.

Dale was born May 4, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Mildred Kramer Rair and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1950 graduate of The Rayen School where he was a member of the football team. Dale proudly served in the United States Army, and went on to later graduate from Youngstown University (now Youngstown State University) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

He worked as a truck driver and a parole officer for the state of Ohio before spending more than 30 years selling Equitable life insurance.

Both Dale and his wife, Alice, were members of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Dale held a life-long love of sports. From playing football, baseball, fast-pitch softball and handball in his younger days to being an avid spectator as he aged. He could often be found in the stands cheering on the YSU Penguins with his best friend, Dennis Haines, a local high school team, Little League baseball and even a whiffle ball game in his backyard.

Dale was also a member of the Youngstown Y.M.C.A. for most of his adult life. Seeing “the guys” at the Y was one of his greatest joys and he enjoyed going to lunch with his buddies. It was said “that the only thing that he missed lunch for was another lunch”.

Dale leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 47 years, Alice Drabison Rair; his son, Randal (Sara) Rair Ph.D. of Port Clinton, Ohio; his daughter, Lesa Rair of Arlington, Virginia; his sister, Marilyn (John) Latell of Girard and his sister-in-law, Lana Rair of Canfield.

A brother, Joseph Rair, preceded Dale in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1155 Turin Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Michael Swierz.

Dale, always one to let you know his thoughts and opinions, was never a fan of neckties, in his memory, his family requests everyone in attendance refrain from wearing a tie.

Dale loved Youngstown and believed in Youngstown’s future, therefore, in lieu of flowers, Dale’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Christine School, 3125 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown or St. Joseph the Provider School, 1145 Turin Street, Youngstown, in Dale’s memory where the money will be used to help the next generation of Youngstowners.

Dale’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and volunteers with Hospice of the Valley, the nurses and staff at Windsor House of Canfield, especially Tina and the nurses and staff of Omni West, especially Debbie who knew exactly how to keep him in line. Additionally, a special thank you to his friends and family who continued to visit and support Dale as his health failed.