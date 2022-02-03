AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dahlia C. Pennell, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022, after a long, fulfilled, and blessed life.

Dahlia was born on November 28, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Felix and Almira Eovito Colasant, and was raised on the city’s East side.

She was a 1947 graduate of East High School and earned her R.N. nursing degree in 1950 from Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing.

Dahlia served our community as a registered nurse for 42 years working at both Southside and Northside Hospitals, as a private duty nurse with the Professional Nurses Registry and at the Paisley Home for Women.

She was currently a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Austintown and a former member of Highway Tabernacle where she faithfully attended with her beloved husband Dick for 63 years, serving as the church pianist from 1958 through 1973. She faithfully read her Bible daily and was a truly prayerful woman of God.

Dahlia enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels in her front yard and on the bird feeder, collecting stamps and being the family nurse at family gatherings. An accomplished pianist from a young age, she accompanied many singers through the years as well as school students for contest solo performances. She stayed up to date on current events by regularly watching the news and reading the Vindicator and was a longtime loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Her husband, Richard L. “Dick” Pennell, whom she married March 3, 1951, died December 31, 2010.

She leaves her son, Richard “Rick” Pennell of Columbiana; two daughters, Joan (Pastor Joel Sr.) Theis of Austintown with whom she resided and Rhonda Cobourn of Delaware, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jessica (Scott) Theis-Mickey, Joel Jr. (Angeline) Theis, Amber (John Paul) Reichley, Amanda Cobourn and Brynn Pennell; two great grandchildren, Joshua Paul Theis and Dana Camille Reichley; sisters-in-law Florence Colasant and Vera Colasant, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides her parents and husband Dick Pennell, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Violet LoGiudice, Linda Colasant, Amelia Colasant, and Margaret Daltorio; two brothers, Cleto Colasant Sr. and Felix Colasant Jr.; and her daughter-in-law Candi Pennell.

Per Dahlia’s wishes a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Donations in her memory may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 3807 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown OH 44515.

Dahlia’s family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Glenn Novak and office staff for the many years of excellent care and compassion they provided.

Arrangements have bee entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Dahlia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.