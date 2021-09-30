Cyrus Daniel Turek, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cyrus Daniel Turek, 72, passed away Saturday morning, September 25, 2021, at his home after a two-year struggle with lung cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Cyrus, who went by “Dan,” was born October 15, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Josephine Podolsky Turek and lived his life in this area.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division and with the 63rd “Big Red” Armored Tanks Division. Additionally, Dan was part of the honor guard at President Eisenhower’s funeral service.



Dan worked for 40 years at the GM Lordstown Plant, where he was known as “Turk.” He retired from the paint department in July, 2006.

He enjoyed watching his daughter and supporting her in all of her softball and basketball games.

Dan was a member of Mineral Ridge Church of Christ.

Mr. Turek leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Marilyn A. Lewis Turek, whom he married September 30, 2006; his daughter, Savannah Rae Turek at home; three brothers, Joseph Turek of Youngstown, Michael (Christine) Turek of Ft. Myers, Florida and Brian (Debbie) Turek of Pittsburgh; a sister, Susan (Allan) Farsdale of Walcott, North Dakota; his father-in-law, Fred Lewis of Youngstown; several nieces and nephews and several extended family members.

Dan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his parents; his mother-in-law, Alfreda Lewis and a sister-in-law, Kathy Turek; preceded Dan in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Dan’s family requests that all mourners please wear masks or face coverings, and to respect social distancing guidelines.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, October 1, at the funeral home and committal will follow the funeral services and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, 3911 Main St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.