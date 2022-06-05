CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. DePietro Dean, 68, formerly of Girard, passed away Friday evening, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Cynthia was born January 12, 1954 in Girard, the daughter of the late Anthony R. “Tony” DePietro and Mary Lou Mamrick DePietro and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1972 graduate of Girard High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Sciences from Youngstown State University.

Cyndy worked as a medical technologist at Northside Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2017.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Boardman.

Cyndy enjoyed shopping and was always well put together and had a keen eye for fashion and a great sense of style. She enjoyed cooking and watching cooking shows, visiting the beach, visiting lighthouses, listening to rock and roll music and she loved animals. Cyndy had a special fondness for cats and rescued many cats throughout her lifetime. Most of all, she enjoyed relaxing and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Natalie Dean of Youngstown and Chelsea (Shaun) Hall of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Madeline “Mickey” DePietro of Canfield; two nieces, Noёl (Mark) Duer of Milford, Michigan and Rebecca (Mark) Williams of Poland and many extended family members and friends.

Cyndy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Eddie Dean, whom she married July 11, 1981 passed away May 14, 2020. A brother, Anthony DePietro, also preceded Cyndy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may gather again from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.