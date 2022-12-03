BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Papp, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center after a lengthy illness.

Cynthia, who was affectionately known as Cindy, was born August 20, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex Papp, Jr. and Adeline D’Amico Papp.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and lived most of her life in the Mahoning Valley, spending several years in Florida.

Cindy worked in retail sales for various local businesses.

Cindy was a member of St. Christine Church and the Red Hat Society of Youngstown.

Cynthia leaves a son, Dr. Matthew Nemero of Williamsburg, Virginia.; a grandson, Jaxon; two brothers, Alex III (Elaine) Papp of Baden, North Carolina and Rick Papp of Poland; five nieces, Ursula Webb, Andrea Burnham, Candace Papp, Kathleen Potkanowicz, Cassandra Bruner and a nephew, Alex Papp IV.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for more details as they become available.

Cindy will be laid to rest with her mother at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.