AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. “Cindy” Dudek, 65, passed away late Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a sudden illness.

Cindy was born March 18, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Martin and Jane Haupt Mayer and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1974 graduate of Canfield High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Cindy was a self-employed child daycare worker and also a substitute teacher for the Youngstown City Schools in the early 2000s.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and “spoiling” her grandchildren.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Ronald W. Dudek, whom she married May 30, 1981; a son, Brian D. Dudek of Austintown; a daughter, Nikita (James III) Frantz of Austintown; two grandchildren, Kylie and Jimmy Frantz; a brother, Martin (Joyce) Mayer of North Jackson and several extended family members.

Family and friends may pay respects from Noon – 1:00 p.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Interment will take place in Petersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

