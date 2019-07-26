Cory T. Davner, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cory T. Davner, 28, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Liberty Township.



Cory was born January 23, 1991, in Youngstown, a son of Donald and Andrea Marciella Davner and lived in this area all of his life.

He was a 2009 graduate of Chaney High School and also graduated as a certified welder from the Mahoning County Career & Tech Center.

He worked for Larry’s Truck & Electrical Company as a mechanic/welder and worked on trains.

Cory loved life and had the wandering heart of a gypsy, enjoying what he could find and living life as a carefree “adventurer.” He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, hiking, canoeing and fishing and he loved off-roading and his Jeep Wrangler.

Cory will be remembered as a wonderful son and brother who was kind to all and as someone loved to learn new things. He was a jokester who made everyone laugh and he was especially fond of playfully texting daily jokes to his mother.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and stepfather, Andrea and Paul Briya of North Jackson; his father, Donald of Youngstown; two brothers, Ryan Davner and Justin Davner, both of Canfield; his stepsister, Michelle (Chris) Stallings of St. Petersburg, Florida; a stepbrother, Greg (Lisa) Briya of Columbus; many aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins; many, many friends and his beloved cat, Lady Siff. Cory will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His grandparents, Rose and Andy Marciella and Steve and Voletta Davner, preceded him in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Cory’s Life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

“Not all who wander are lost.”

