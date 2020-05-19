Cora H. Fagan, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cora H. Fagan, 76, passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge after a lengthy struggle with dementia.

Cora was born May 1, 1944, in Brewster, New York and was a daughter of the late Harry and Blanche Edith Fisher Hull.

She was raised in Connecticut, was a 1962 graduate of Litchfield High School there and came to Youngstown in 1966. In Ohio, Cora attended Youngstown State University for a time.

She was a preschool teacher at Schrum Preschool on Kirk Road in Austintown. She also worked as a medical assistant in Dr. David Pichette’s office for many years before she retired.

Cora was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown, where she taught Sunday school and served on the parish council in various capacities for many years.

Mrs. Fagan also volunteered with Hospice of the Valley.

She loved music, enjoyed shopping, reading and sipping a “glass of wine,” as well as visiting her son when he lived in California and Washington State.

Cora leaves her husband of 56 years, Robert F. Fagan, Sr., whom she married August 17, 1963; her son, Robert F., Jr. (Nicole) Fagan of Canfield; her daughter, Valerie J. (Robert) Kermec of Girard; four grandchildren, who she just loved to “spoil,” Ashley Kermec, Jarrett (Samantha) Fagan, Tyler Fagan and Grant Kermec; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Smith of Louisiana and a brother, Floyd “Butch” Hull of Winsted, Connecticut.

A sister, Helen Chappius and brothers, William and Harry “Jake” Hull, are deceased.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A public service will take place at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for information as it becomes available.

