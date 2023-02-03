AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance K. Zebosky, 76, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Constance, who was affectionately known as Connie, was born December 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Farina Hedrich, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and in her younger days, Connie worked at Holowach’s Grocery Store, and later worked for Kmart Corporation retiring after 40 years.

Connie enjoyed cooking, crafting and helping others. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her generous nature by all who knew and loved her.

Her greatest pride were her grandsons, whom she loved dearly, and she especially enjoyed spending time with them.

Connie is survived by her son, Raymond (Becky) Zebosky of Austintown; three grandsons, Raymond M. Zebosky, Ryan Z. Zebosky, and Ross R. Zebosky; her sister, Ann Wiant of Austintown; two brothers, Michael (Tressa) Hedrich of Austintown, and Carl (Susan) Hedrich of Austintown; her close friend, Paul Kun of Austintown, and many extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents, a brother, James Hedrich, and a sister-in-law, Carmella Hedrich, also preceded Connie in death.

Per Connie’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Connie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at Mercy Health Neuro ICU for their care and compassion given to Connie and her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

