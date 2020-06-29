Colleen Elizabeth Bodnar, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Elizabeth Bodnar, 44, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Colleen was born July 15, 1975, in Youngstown and was the daughter of Joseph Anthony and Roslyn Ricciardi Fabian and lived most of her life in the Mahoning Valley.

She was a 1993 graduate of Boardman High School and earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Youngstown State University, majoring in chemistry. She also attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Colleen worked for Delphi Packard in Warren and in quality control for Kraftmaid Cabinets in Middlefield.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Colleen will forever be remembered as a loving mother to her daughters and as a loving, caring person. She enjoyed her family and she especially enjoyed sharing conversation with others.

She leaves two daughters, Savannah Sunshine and Madeline Moonlight, each of Youngstown; her mother, Roslyn Fabian and her stepfather, Thomas Tyrrell of Youngstown; her father, Joseph of Boardman; her brother, Bradley Tyrrell of Youngstown; her sister, Jenny Terranova of Mineral Ridge; her former husband and father of her children, Larry Bodnar of Youngstown; four nieces and a nephew, Hailey, Michaelina and Anthony Terranova and Ashley and Danielle Sabanick.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, where a celebration of life service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Please follow all social distancing and health guidelines when interacting with others at the funeral home.

To send flowers to Colleen’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.