SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen C. Hamley, 44, passed away Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at her home following a brief illness.

Colleen, who was affectionately known as “Nina”, was born June 2, 1978, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Lynne Grombacher Hamley and was a lifelong area resident.

Colleen was currently employed at Giant Eagle in Salem and worked in the meat department.

She enjoyed making crafts, listening to music, watching movies and was an avid reader. Most importantly, Nina enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Colleen leaves to forever cherish her memory, her daughter, Victoria Hamley-Collins of Austintown; her mother, Lynne Hamley, with whom she shared her home; three sisters, Cynthia Johnson-Hughes of Youngstown, Keri Hamley-Carpenter (Joe) of Niles and Lesa (Roy) Mikolaj of Austintown; a grandson, Jiraiya “”JJ” Bronser; ten nieces and nephews, Matthew (Deryn), Rachael, Kelcie, Sammy (Hailey), Sarah, Garrett, Abbie, Raelynne, David and Juli; six great-nieces and great-nephews, Skylin, Mila, Brielle, LaNiah, Peighton and Brynleigh and many extended family members.

Colleen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, Joseph Hamley; a sister, Lorie Hamley and a nephew, Nicholas, preceded Colleen in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Due to Colleen’s untimely passing, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

