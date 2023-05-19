AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Clara A. Serbin, 101, formerly of North Hartford Avenue, passed away peacefully, Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023, at AustinWoods Nursing Center after a long and fulfilling life.

Clara was born February 21, 1922, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Albina Winiarski Lamparty, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1940 graduate of South High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Serbin was a member of Holy Apostles Parish and a former member of Our Lady of Hungary Church.

An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed sewing and also flower gardening. Most of all, Clara enjoyed spending time with her family.

Clara leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bruce (Sheryl) Serbin of Canfield; her daughter, Janet Byle of Canfield; five grandchildren, Jeff Byle (Aimee Dwyer), Brian Byle (Lyn Vinskus), Michelle Byle (Dan Affleck), Jessica Serbin and Sara Serbin (Frank) Cartieri; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Dylan and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Clara will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 46 years, John Serbin, whom she married April 18, 1944, passed away January 24, 1991.

Six siblings, Edwin “Mickey” Lamparty, Cornelia “Corky” Brinkley, Leo Lamparty, Amelia “Dolly” Supel, Mary Nagy and Henrietta Masicko, also preceded Clara in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Clara will be laid to rest beside her husband.



