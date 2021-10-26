Christopher R. “Chris” Fox, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher R. “Chris” Fox, 21, passed away in a tragic traffic accident early Sunday morning, October 24, 2021, on I-71 in Wayne County.

Christopher was born November 22, 1999, in Youngstown. He was a son of Jody Fox and Deborah Airato Reynolds and was a lifelong area resident.

Chris was a 2018 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a Ford Technician at Fairway Ford.

He lived life to the fullest. He greatly enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars and he enjoyed music and loved to sing. But the absolute joy of his life was his son and stepdaughter.

Chris was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Deborah (Keith) Reynolds of Youngstown; his father, Jody (Denise) Fox of Niles; his son, Lyric John Fox; his girlfriend, Morgan Clover of Warren; his stepdaughter, Lacie Killing; a brother, Joe Fox of Austintown; stepbrothers, Benjamin (Megan) Reynolds of Agawan, Mass. and Keith (Stephanie) Reynolds of Salem; a stepsister, Shannon Slezyak of Niles; his grandfather, Stan Boodry of Austintown; three nephews, Douglas, Alex and Lucas; aunts, Rose, Cathy, Lorry and Michelle; uncles, Richard, John, and Bill; many extended family members and many friends.

Chris will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His grandmother, Helen Jean Boodry, and an uncle, Kenny, preceded Chris in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown.

Chris’s family encourages all those who are able, to please ride motorcycles to the funeral home for Friday’s services in honor of Chris, and to accompany Chris on his last ride to church.

