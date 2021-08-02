Christine T. Bartholomy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine T. Bartholomy, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, at her home under the comforting care of hospice, surrounded by her loving family.



Christine was born July 19, 1925, in New Salem, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Leonard and Ida DeSilvo Lamendella and she lived in Youngstown for most of her life.



Christine was a 1944 graduate of East High School.

She worked as a telephone operator at Ohio Bell and later AT&T, retiring after 38 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers organization.



After retiring, she enjoyed ballroom dancing at many of the local dancehalls. Pointview and Kuzmans were two that she danced at often.



Christine also enjoyed playing cards and she belonged to two card clubs for many years. One was a group made up of the ladies in her neighborhood and the other of friends from her childhood. Her favorite pastime, though, was spending time with her family. She hosted many family dinners, especially on the holidays and her children and grandchildren remember everyone’s favorite dish, “grandma’s” broccoli casserole.



She was a member of St. Christine Church and spent many years as a member of the senior citizen group.



As a young woman, Christine fell in love and she married Paul Bartholomy on November 28, 1946. Paul died October 2, 1991.



Surviving her are her children, Lori (Larry) Senvisky and Chrissy Dulak; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Stevens, Nicole (Frankie) Madison, Philip (Ashley) Hahner, Jessica Kirsch, Sandra (Roger) Brown, Sarah (Patrick) Malana, Larry (Vilinh) Senvisky, Matthew Senvisky, Margaret (Mitch) Durkop, Angela Schneider and Tokata Dulak and 28 great-grandchildren, with number 29, Tucker Allen, expected to enter this world on August 2.



Besides her husband and parents, brothers, Joseph, Thomas, John and Peter; sisters, Mary, Margaret and Sarah and a son-in-law, Bear “Chico” Dulak, are deceased.



Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, at St. Christine Church, on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Christine will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home inYoungstown.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, mourners are asked to respect social distancing guidelines and that masks will be made available at the church for everyone’s protection.



Christine’s family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.