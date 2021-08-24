Christina A. “Chrissy” Pekalla, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina A. Pekalla, 39, passed away Saturday evening, August 21, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic following a lengthy illness.

Christina, who was affectionately known to all as “Chrissy,” was born December 17, 1981, in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Elaine English Beck and lived in this area for most of her life.

Chrissy was a 2000 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and later received a cosmetology license.

Locally, she worked for Sandy Bee’s Dance & Gymnastics Studio, ATA Black Belt Academy and in the Canfield Schools with special needs kids. She also worked at Osteens Salon in Columbus and she was a house parent caring for foster children in Arkansas at Christ’s Home and Arkansas Baptist Ranch. Additionally, she worked in building maintenance at Arkansas Baptist.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Chrissy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 16 years, Jasen Pekalla, whom she married April 23, 2005; three children, Gabriel, Dreylin and Svana; her parents, James and Elaine Beck of Austintown; a brother, Michael (Amanda) Beck of New Middletown; her grandfather, Richard (Judy) Beck of Canfield; her mother-in-law, Karen Pekalla of Austintown; her father-in-law, Michael Pekalla of Austintown; brother-in-law, Jim (Jill) Barnhart of Bowling Green, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Holly (Eric) Humphries of Austintown; three nieces, Riley Beck, Maddie Humphries and Zeita Beaver; a nephew, Noah Humphries and Jasen’s grandmother, Arlene Pekalla.

Her grandmother, Betty Beck; maternal grandparents, Henry and Olga English; an aunt, Shirley LaFleme; an uncle, Raymond LaFleme; Jasen’s grandfather, Theodore Pekalla and Jasen’s maternal grandparents, Charles and Florence Pavlisen, preceded Chrissy in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, where a private family funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chrissy’s memory to the American Cancer Society through https://donate3.cancer.org/.

