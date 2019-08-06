Chloman R. Beets, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chloman R. Beets, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, at his home following a long and fulfilling life.

Chloman, who was known to all as Ray, was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of the late Charles and Ina Scruggs Beets. He moved to Youngstown in the early 1950s.

Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army just after World War II. After his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for the Chrysler Corporation at the Twinsburg manufacturing plant for over 30 years, retiring in the mid-1980s.

Ray was a current member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson, and was a past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Youngstown, where he served as an elder and a Sunday School teacher.

Ray liked sports and enjoyed the time he spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a wonderful family man by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Beets leaves his beloved wife of 64 years, Jean L. Berlin Beets, whom he married April 23, 1955; three children, Charles (Pam) Beets of Niles, Robert Beets (Denise Conway) of Parma, and Lori (John) Fitch of Austintown; a brother, Glenn (Bernice ) Beets of Knoxville; a sister, Velden Baldwin of LaFollette, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Julie, Gabe, Johnny, Shannon, Joshua and Savanah and 11 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Lisa Morgan, and six siblings, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chloman’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

