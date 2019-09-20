Chester R. Martauz, Sr., Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester R. Martauz, Sr., 93, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, at his home.

Chester was born June 7, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Anna Martauz and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of South High School and proudly served for four years in the United States Navy during World War II.

Chester was self-employed most of his life in the automotive service business, retiring from Salem Radiator in the early 1990s. After retirement, he worked part-time for Sutton Travel Agency as a driver.

A history buff, Chester also enjoyed golfing, hanging out at Lake Milton and he liked having family dinners with his sisters.

In his younger days, Mr. Martauz belonged to Cornersburg Methodist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Chester R. Martauz, Jr. of Austintown and Frank D. Martauz of Lake Milton; five grandchildren, Tod (Amy) Hoover, Donald Hoover, Philip Martauz, Lauren Martauz and Samantha (Eric) Sargent; two sisters, Florence (Ken) Johnson and Ester Amendolea, both of Canfield; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Martauz of Boardman and his longtime friend, Maureen Krull of Boardman and her sons, Jason and William.

His wife, Ada Louise Lindsay Martauz; a son, Michael Martauz; a daughter, Linda Hoover; three brothers, Walter, Stanley and Frank Martauz and two sisters, Genevieve “Gene” and Henrietta, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

