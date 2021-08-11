Cheryl L. Hough, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Hough, 73, died peacefully at her home Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, following a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Frank Hough and Edwina Schmidtke Hough.

Her family moved to Los Angeles in 1955 and she graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1965.

After high school, Cheryl began a long career in supermarket customer service, beginning with Hughes Market in California. She relocated to Youngstown in 1967, and was a cashier at Loblaw’s, Kmart Food Store and Conroy’s IGA. She spent several years working at the Rulli Brothers stores, from where she proudly retired. Cheryl “adopted” many of her coworkers over the years and those highly-favored received homemade cakes or cherry pies on their birthdays. During the holidays, she was notable for being seen behind the deli counter with her Santa hat bobbing above the glass case as she called out customer numbers.

Cheryl was an avid reader and home cook. Even throughout her illness she was teaching friends to bake her famous kolachi and strudels and could always be counted on to share a recipe or best practices in the kitchen. During her retirement, she enjoyed vacationing with her daughters and grandchildren at Walt Disney World in Florida, and visiting her aunts, uncles and cousins in Pennsylvania and in Summerville, South Carolina. She enjoyed spending time in nature, kept a garden and took great pleasure in tending her flowers. In her retirement, she also devoted time to being an extraordinary grandmother to Nicholas and Elizabeth.

Cheryl was brought up in the Lutheran faith, but converted to Catholicism when she found her spiritual home at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in 1972. She was a woman of great faith and at St Anne’s she found her community and delighted in being of service to the church and school as a room mother when her daughters were students at the school and working as a bingo and pyrohy volunteer as well as serving on various projects and committees including the annual summer festival. Most recently, Cheryl and daughters, Roberta and Jacqueline, made Greenford Christian Church their church home.

Cheryl leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughters, Jenney of New York City, Jacqueline (James) Murphy of Canfield, and Roberta of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Nicholas David and Elizabeth Mae; and a sister, Ruth Dodd of Missouri.

Besides her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a brother, William Raum.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday Augusst 14, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the current ongoing pandemic, the wearing of masks is encouraged and friends and family are asked to respect any request made by another guest for social distancing while indoors.

