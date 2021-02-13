Cheryl A. Kester Mshar, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl A. Kester Mshar, 60, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, February 11, 2021 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Cheryl was born April 29, 1960, in Youngstown and was a daughter of James Kester and Carol Bell Kester. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ralph Eckman and lived her life in this area.

Cheryl was a graduate of Chaney High School and graduated from the Choffin School of Nursing.

She worked as an LPN at Omni Manor Nursing home before retiring on disability in 1989.

Mrs. Mshar was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns and was a member of the Dawg Pound. She loved the time she spent with her family and friends, and she especially loved to watch her grandson, Andrew.

She leaves two daughters, Rebecca (James) Stanislaw of Youngstown and Jennifer Mshar (Stas Cherney) of Struthers; her mother, Carol Eckman of Youngstown; a sister, Myrna (Alan) Peachock; two brothers, Robert Kester and Kenneth (Nancy) Kester, each of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Andrew and Aiden and sisters-in-law, Donna (David) Mottram, Mary Ann (Andy) Terlecky, Shelly Lawson, Shelia (Allen) Tensley and Melissa Lawson.

Her husband, Nicholas Mshar, whom she married March 2, 1992, passed away October 12, 2005. Besides her husband, her father, James Kester; her stepfather, Ralph Eckman; a brother, Jeffrey Kester; her mother-in-law, Ann Lawson and two sisters-in-law, Sharlene Lawson and Sherry Sellers, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown,

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the visitation or service.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Cheryl and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.