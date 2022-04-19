AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cherie Lynn Kent, 55, passed away early Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Cherie was born January 27, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jacquelyn Campy Leson.

She was a 1989 graduate of Leonard Kirtz School.

Cherie worked at the Burdman Group at Youngstown State University for many years, Gallaghers Lunch Bucket and most recently, Cherie worked at No Limits Cafe.

Miss Kent was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She participated in the Mahoning County Special Olympics and loved animals, especially her beloved cats, Sunshine and Feta.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Jacquelyn Leson; two uncles, William Campy, who was like a father to her and Eugene Campy and many cousins and extended family members. Cherie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her stepfather, Andrew Leson and grandparents, Michael and Charlotte Campy, preceded Cherie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the funeral home and continue at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Cherie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Friends of Fido or No Limits Cafe in Cherie’s name.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.